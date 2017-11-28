Menu
Former ice addict gets baptised and leaves past behind

'Leaving their old ways on the bottom of the ocean' - Members of the Pentecostal Bayside Christian Church attested to their faith, by being baptised, in the waters beside the Urangan Pier. Dean Cage's baptism ceremony symbolises his strong new life that is lived with meaning.
Annie Perets
by

A RECOVERING ice addict felt as if he was born again when he resurfaced from the water next to the Urangan Pier.

Dean Cage, who describes his past as "tough," was baptised on Sunday in an emotional day he will never forget.

"I decided to get baptised to start a new life and start fresh, and wash the old me away," Mr Cage said.

"I feel like I have been forgiven for my sins."

Mr Cage has been on a journey towards a drug-free life with Bayside Transformations for a month now and said he hopes to pursue ministry work in the future.

Pentecostal Christians believe water baptism, by choice as opposed to Catholic Christening for newborns, is an important step in the salvation process.

Mr Cage was baptised with a group from Bayside Transformations and Bayside Christian Church, which included David Pierson.

'Leaving their old ways on the bottom of the ocean' - Members of the Pentecostal Bayside Christian Church attested to their faith, by being baptised, in the waters beside the Urangan Pier. David Pierson.
Mr Pierson said he felt braver, bolder, and ready to take on more challenges when he came up from the ocean water.

At 26, this was his first time getting baptised.

Sporting a white tshirt and shorts, the Hervey Bay man said going underwater was symbolic to washing away any issues from the past.

"When you come back, you feel like a new person and it is like a weight has been lifted off," Mr Pierson said.

"You're making that decision to say that you're a Christ follower."

The videographer and computer technician by day plans to travel to Uganda with soon to build a school.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
