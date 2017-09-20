Former Bay resident working behind scenes of first film

Hoodlum founders Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield pictured on the set of the telemovie Australia Day in Brisbane.

Hoodlum founders Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield pictured on the set of the telemovie Australia Day in Brisbane. Vince Valitutti/Foxtel

FORMER Hervey Bay local Nathan Mayfield can add yet another string to his already crowded bow.

The Hervey Bay Senior College graduate is one half of Brisbane-based production company Hoodlum, which has produced its first film - Australia Day.

The telemovie, filmed entirely in Brisbane and directed by Kriv Stenders, will screen in Dendy Cinemas from tomorrow as well as airing on Foxtel from next week.

"This is our first film,” he said. "As wanky as it sounds, we are all about those good stories. If you look at how Hoodlum built its business, we started in cable when we made a show 16 years ago for Austar.”

Australia Day follows three separate, harrowing stories that take place on a sweltering public holiday. It stars Bryan Brown, Sean Keenan and Matthew Le Nevez as well as new talents Elias Anton, Miah Madden and Jenny Wu.

"This film is going to spark conversations but in a good way. It's going to be confronting at times,” Nathan said.

"We wanted it to be an authentically Brisbane story, and we wanted to make sure at the end of this the audience walks away thinking 'we can move forward'.”

After graduating high school, Nathan moved to Brisbane where he studied film and television at QUT. While working on the set of the soap Pacific Drive, he met Tracey Robertson.

Their partnership, which began on Mayfield's film Jump#123, has grown into a trans-Pacific company most famous for producing the acclaimed TV drama Secrets & Lies, which was picked up for an American adaptation starring Juliette Lewis and Ryan Phillippe.

And there are even bigger things to come for Nathan and Tracey. Hooldum has a co-production with US network ABC studios, Harrow, currently in production and planning is underway for Tidelands - Netflix's first-ever original Australian series.

Just like Australia Day and Secrets & Lies, both Harrow and Tidelands will be filmed in Queensland.

"It's really about what's the best platform to serve that particular audience,” he said.

"We have a virtual reality scripted thing, the scripted series for the US and a TV series we're about to kick off. For us it's finding that story that appeals to us. I don't think Hoodlum will ever say we're in the business of features (films), but we're open to the right story.”

Australia Day opens in cinemas tomorrow and is available from the Foxtel Store on September 27.