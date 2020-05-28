Menu
Former Labor candidate for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari.
Former candidate aiming for second run at election

Carlie Walker
28th May 2020 6:00 PM
ADRIAN Tantari has announced his intention to seek preselection for the Labor Party for the seat of Hervey Bay at the state election in October.

Mr Tantari's decision comes as Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen announced he would retire ahead of the election.

"The Hervey Bay electorate now more than ever needs strong representation and a vision for our future," Mr Tantari said.

"There is a lot to be done in the Hervey Bay electorate, as community faces the challenges of post-COVID in our region.

Mr Tantari said he was honoured to have been a candidate at the last election to give the people of the Hervey Bay electorate a voice on the issues that mattered most to them.

"Having lived and raised three children here over the last 20 years, I have lived with the region through our highs and lows," he said.

"Armed with this knowledge, I look forward to bringing to the Hervey Bay electorate my plan to reinvigorate our diverse community.

"I believe the Hervey Bay electorate needs to be a part of the Palaszczuk Government that has proven itself in delivering new and enhanced regional services, jobs and maintaining our State infrastructure assets in our hands.

"If preselected, it is will be my job to ensure that the people of the Hervey Bay electorate get their fair share from Brisbane.

"This is not a time for the Hervey Bay electorate to step back, this is a time for us to move forward together.

"The people of the Hervey Bay electorate deserve a local representative who listens and acts on their needs" Mr Tantari said.

