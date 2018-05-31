Former CBD pedestrian lights find brand new home

PEDESTRIAN lights, previously used in Maryborough's CBD, have found a new home at the corner of Pallas and Woodstock Sts.



The lights were replaced when the Mary Poppins-themed pedestrian lights were installed across the CBD last year.



The pedestrian lights were first switched on in June last year, making Maryborough the first town in Queensland with different-themed pedestrian crossing lights.



The decision to install the Mary Poppins pedestrian lights made headlines across Australia and the world.



Councillor Paul Truscott was the driving force behind the installation of the lights and at the time he said the existing pedestrian lights at the intersection would not go to waste.



"The intersection of Pallas and Woodstock streets in Maryborough can be a busy intersection for vehicles and more pedestrians are using this intersection also," he said.



"To improve the safety of the intersection, council has installed pedestrian crossing signals.



"Work was carried out by local contractors and the pedestrian crossing lights are from existing equipment, being the lights that were previously removed from the Maryborough CBD when the Mary Poppins-themed pedestrian crossing lights were installed."

