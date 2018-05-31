Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Former CBD pedestrian lights find brand new home

Carlie Walker
by
31st May 2018 12:01 AM

PEDESTRIAN lights, previously used in Maryborough's CBD, have found a new home at the corner of Pallas and Woodstock Sts.

The lights were replaced when the Mary Poppins-themed pedestrian lights were installed across the CBD last year.

The pedestrian lights were first switched on in June last year, making Maryborough the first town in Queensland with different-themed pedestrian crossing lights.

The decision to install the Mary Poppins pedestrian lights made headlines across Australia and the world.

Councillor Paul Truscott was the driving force behind the installation of the lights and at the time he said the existing pedestrian lights at the intersection would not go to waste.

"The intersection of Pallas and Woodstock streets in Maryborough can be a busy intersection for vehicles and more pedestrians are using this intersection also," he said.

 "To improve the safety of the intersection, council has installed pedestrian crossing signals.

"Work was carried out by local contractors and the pedestrian crossing lights are from existing equipment, being the lights that were previously removed from the Maryborough CBD when the Mary Poppins-themed pedestrian crossing lights were installed."
 

fccouncil mary poppins traffic lights
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Former Bay veteran lead character in new movie

    premium_icon Former Bay veteran lead character in new movie

    News The memories of the Battle of Long Tan are still clear in Harry Smith's memory and soon, the public will get a glimpse into what he saw - on the big screen

    • 31st May 2018 12:01 AM
    Program helps create hundreds of job across Fraser Coast

    Program helps create hundreds of job across Fraser Coast

    News The two are employed at Alowishus Delicious.

    • 31st May 2018 12:01 AM
    First he laid on ground, then swung at female police officer

    premium_icon First he laid on ground, then swung at female police officer

    Crime The man laid down on the ground at the police station.

    • 31st May 2018 12:01 AM
    Record numbers expected for the Junior State Cup

    premium_icon Record numbers expected for the Junior State Cup

    Sport More than 230 teams are expected to compete.

    • 31st May 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners