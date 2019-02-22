Menu
Shirley Chapman shares the memories in her My Life Book with great grandson, Kyzar and granddaughter, Dannielle.
Former Chronicle editor wants to write a book about you

22nd Feb 2019 9:08 AM
WHEN former Fraser Coast Chronicle editor Peter Chapman was first handed a notebook and a pen as a raw cadet, he was sent to write a story about a woman celebrating her 100th birthday.  

As he walked into her Sydney home, he found a sprightly lady who played the piano for him and offered the young Mr Chapman freshly made lamingtons.   

He believes it was this early interview which fuelled his love of writing people's life stories, and these types of yarns appeared in many editions of the newspapers he edited.  

"Whenever a young journalist told me they didn't have a story for tomorrow's paper I'd tell them to go and interview someone for a My Life piece," Mr Chapman said.  

"Everyone has a story."

Former Chronicle editor Peter Chapman.
Former Chronicle editor Peter Chapman. Contributed

 Though he no longer has the editor title in front of his name, Mr Chapman has found another way to continue celebrating people's lives with the launch of his business My Life Book.  

He will piece together people's life stories and present them beautifully in a book for them to keep.  

"My mum is in her eighties and not enjoying the best of health and I thought it would be great to have a celebration of her life in a hard book form before she says farewell," he said.  

"So I sat down with her over a week and put a book together talking about her life, the childhood memories and how she managed to raise six of us in a small Housing Commission home in Sydney.  

"I thought I knew everything about mum, but I soon realised there were many other stories she hadn't shared."  

The book created so much good feedback he decided to offer the service to others.  

The idea is that the book, which combines a pictorial history as well as a person's life memories, is a special keepsake that can be handed on to generation after generation.  

For more information go online to mylifebooks.com.au.  

