Former Chronicle journalist on verge of publishing book

FORMER Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Roderick Makim is on the verge of publishing his first book.



Digital publisher Wet Zebra will publish Mr Makim's book, Popinjay's Beverage Emporium, after he met the publication requirements of receiving 1000 votes for his book.



The novel will be edited, publicised and published by Wet Zebra.



Mr Makim said his time working for the Chronicle and then The Land had helped him reach his goal of publishing a novel because he had he had to write thousands of words a day.and there was no excuse for not doing so.



"Later in 2015 when I was travelling around Ukraine trying to do some freelance journalism, I kept finding myself coming back to the story idea about Popinjay and his mates, instead of finding stories about international crises," he said.



"I found myself filling my notepads with what would eventually become the first draft of Popinjay's Beverage Emporium.



Mr Makim typed up his first draft of the novel while in Albania visiting some friends.



Martin Baker, co-founder and editor of Wet Zebra Media co-founder and editor Martin Baker said the voting system was a "truly democratic" way to be published.



Mr Baker described his London-based publishing business as being "truly global and digital".

Description of novel:

In a remote Outback community in the Gulf Country, an odd collection of heroes and monsters come together under the hot November sun to play out a conflict stretching back 5,000 years - but who are the heroes, who are the monsters and who are the poor fools in between?

The town of Arthur's Crossing and its satellite, the almost-abandoned village of McAllister, both receive new arrivals.

In McAllister, an aimless, hitchhiking backpacker with purple hair and a guitar finds work at a pub owned by three of the strangest characters he has met anywhere in his travels - Herculaneum Popinjay, Polaris Zhenshchina and Sonny Somnamble.

They claim to be low-level monsters who never had any stories told about them, and migrated to Australia from Europe, Russia and India.

Meanwhile in Arthur's Crossing, a family looking for a new start and a doctor with a secret mission arrive one November only to find their own stories linked in ways they could never have foreseen.

An eclectic tale, it weaves folklore, mythology and history from all corners of the world along with a very real glimpse of life in a struggling small town in North Queensland, weighed down by drought and drained by constant decline of population and services.

By turns comedic, terrifying, tragic, and triumphant, Popinjay's Beverage Emporium is both an outlandish fireside yarn and a thoughtful examination of ideas of power, politics, friendship, inclusiveness and prejudice, and how ultimately we can all choose our own identities.