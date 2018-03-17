Former circus clown charged with assault

A FORMER circus performer made a real clown of himself when he punched a woman in the face, causing her to need stitches due to a split lip.

Haydenn Glen Thomas Shaw, who used to work as a clown and a fire twirler in a circus, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court this week to assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the 21-year-old Howard man threw a punch to end an argument he wasn't even part of. Shaw, a father, was asked by a friend to go with him to the would-be victim's house to pick up a DVD in May of last year.

Shaw stayed in the car while the other two endured in an argument, which involved some "pushing and shoving."

When his friend got into the car and the pair was ready to drive off, Shaw got out of the car, said "f*** this" to the woman, and whacked her.

<<READ MORE LOCAL COURT STORIES HERE>>

The punch to the face caused the woman's lip to split and she had to go to the hospital to get stitches. A child witnessed the attack.

Listening to the details of the crime, Judge David Reid was in disbelief describing the punch as "unprovoked violence against a woman".

"It seems extraordinary that he did it, it seems so unnecessary," Judge Reid said.

"I can't believe someone would just do it.

"I don't like the fact you attacked a woman."

Judge Reid was informed Shaw's pregnant partner was having contractions during court proceedings and was due "any moment".

Shaw has left his circus past behind and is now employed in the transport industry.

He was sentenced to six-months jail, wholly suspended.