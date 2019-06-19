Menu
Subscribe
Former bikie in hot water after prison visit

by Luke Mortimer
19th Jun 2019 5:29 AM
A former Gold Coast bikie has been charged after what seemed like a harmless prison visit.

The Varsity Lakes man, 49, faced Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The heavyset man covered in tattoos appeared over videolink from Wolston Correctional Centre at Wacol.

He cannot be identified due to legal restrictions.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening the order on January 12 at the prison.

His criminal history was not made available to Magistrate Kay Philipson because of technological issues affecting the court's computers.

Appearing somewhat frustrated, Ms Philipson said she would "have to assume he's got none", referring to the man's record.

What should have been a harmless visit landed the former bikie in hot water.

The man's daughter visited Wolston with another family member, breaching conditions of the order, the court was told.

Officers from Queensland Corrective Services told Queensland Police about the visit and the charge was laid.

Appearing without a lawyer, the man said he was "completely unaware" the visit would breach the order.

He was not able to say whether the order had since been amended to avoid similar problems arising from future visits.

Ms Philipson said the man did not pose any threat when the breach occurred.

He was convicted and not further punished.

bikie court crime gold coast

