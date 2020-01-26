Former Coast councillor receives top honour

JULIE Arthur has brought her passion and commitment to every part of the Fraser Coast community.

As a member of many committees, a patron of softball, Maryborough’s brass band, the Fraser Coast Show and recipient of many awards, the former Fraser Coast councillor has numerous accomplishments to her name.

She can now add receiving an Order of Australia Medal as part of this year’s Australia Day festivities.

But she says none of it would have been possible without the support of her beloved family.

On the subject of her OAM, Ms Arthur said she was shocked to get the news.

Ms Arthur received messages of congratulations and support celebrating the news.

She said it was hard to pinpoint one achievement she was most proud of.

“I’ve been lucky enough to serve a variety of people across the region,” she said.

From helping people with disabilities to being part of the movement that helped bring the Brolga Theatre to life, Ms Arthur said it was special to have been a part of so many aspects of community life.

Serving the community as a councillor was something she was incredibly proud of, she said.

“Without a doubt it was a huge honour to be elected to serve the community,” Ms Arthur said.

“It’s such a special opportunity to give your heart and soul to something you believe in.”