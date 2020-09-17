Menu
Fraser Coast Regional Council – Cr. Rolf Light.
Former councillor makes decision on election run

Carlie Walker
17th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
FORMER Fraser Coast councillor Rolf Light has ruled out a run for the state seat of Hervey Bay in the upcoming election.

While he had eyed off the seat, Mr Light confirmed on Thursday he had put that to bed and was being kept busy at his businesses in Hervey Bay.

Earlier this year he had told the Chronicle he was considering nominating as an independent candidate after he made the decision not to run for the council in Division 5 at the March election.

The division was secured by Jade Wellings.

At the time Mr Light said he had been contacted by members of the community after incumbent Hervey Bay member Ted Sorensen announced his retirement, encouraging him to run.

Mr Sorensen had held the seat for the LNP for more than a decade

Steve Coleman has accepted the party's nomination for Hervey Bay and will run for the LNP at the election on October 31.

Also contesting the election will be former Fraser Coast councillor Stuart Taylor, who will run as an independent candidate, and Damian Huxham, who is the candidate for One Nation.

Labor is yet to announce a candidate for Hervey Bay.

It is understood Adrian Tantari and Jason Scanes are contesting the nomination.

