Former councillor may run for Hervey Bay seat

ANOTHER former Fraser Coast councillor is considering running as an independent candidate for the seat of Hervey Bay in the upcoming state election.

Stuart Taylor said he was yet to make a decision on running at the upcoming election, but did have aspirations to run for state government at some point.

"Obviously I couldn't run as the LNP candidate due to my social reform values," he said.

"I am not a current member of the ALP so I couldn't nominate as the ALP candidate.

"But I have considered running as an independent, but I am yet to make a decision."

Mr Taylor stood for re-election in Division 9 in the council elections in March but lost to David Lee.

Yesterday former councillor Rolf Light said he was contemplating running as an independent candidate as well after incumbent member for Hervey Bay Ted Sorensen announced his retirement.

Mr Light made the decision not to contest Division 5 in the months leading up to the council elections.

He had been considered a likely person to replace Ted Sorensen as the LNP candidatedateate, along with current councillor Denis Chapman.

But with Mr Light signalling he would run as a an independent if he ran and with Cr Chapman ruling out any possible candidacy, the LNP nomination appears to be wide open.

Mr Chapman said he was focused on his role as councillor and on representing the Fraser Coast in that capacity.

Nominations for the new candidate will open this week.

There is no limit to the number of nominees.

LNP members will be given their say on who will be their candidate.

The Chronicle contacted Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour to see if he was contemplating standing for state election.

He answered with one word.

"No," he said.

The ALP has yet to announced a candidate for Hervey Bay.