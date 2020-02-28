Former councillor Robert Garland - running for Division 8

Robert Garland with his copy of the front page of The Courier Mail the day after the moon landing.

A bit about me

BEING a resident for some 27 years, I have spent much of my time at the grassroots of many parts of our wonderful community, which has given me the experience and knowledge to use to the benefit of all Fraser Coast residents.

I take a keen interest and am actively involved in surf-lifesaving, Rotary, Z-PAC theatre and a range of community activities such as Relay for Life, Fraser Coast Mates, Comfort Kitchen to name a few.

This has given me a keen insight into what makes our community tick and I am constantly inspired by what can be achieved by working together, everyone doing their bit, on our bigger picture.

Why I'm running

I am running for your Division 8 councillor, to help make this an even better place to live, work, play and create more opportunities to grow our families.

Top three priorities

The key to achieving this is to work on our key liveability issues, particularly relating to safety, shade and access for all. So I commit to more and wider footpaths and bikeways, more dog off-leash fenced agility parks, more shade and outdoor fitness setups and more park enhancements and street trees.

I strongly believe these are fundamental to us all and make for a happier life.

I would relish being your strong independent voice for Division 8 and the council.