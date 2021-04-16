Former CQ miner wins unfair dismissal case against WorkPac

A former Central Queensland miner who was caught up in the COVID border closure chaos has received a cash payout after winning his unfair dismissal case against WorkPac.

In July last year, Peter Guinea told the Daily Mercury he was informed he was no longer needed at BMA's Daunia mine just a day before the company announced it would roll out autonomous trucks at the mine.

The 64 year old, a labour hire worker employed by WorkPac, said workers were warned of job cuts three weeks earlier during a meeting with the site superintendent.

Mr Guinea said the superintendent assured him FIFO workers would be told if they had lost their job before they flew home so they could collect their work boots and clothes.

In a judgment handed down in March, Mr Guinea said he was given the news on June 30 - the day before his next shift was due to start and without warning.

Mr Guinea said he had already flown home, leaving his work boots and clothes at the camp.

On August 17 2020, Mr Guinea made an application to the Fair Work Commission for an unfair dismissal remedy against WorkPac.

The hearing for the matter took place on January 28, 2021 via video link.

On July 7, 2020, WorkPac confirmed in a letter that Mr Guinea's role at the mine was no longer required as a result of a restructure at the site.

But Mr Guinea and another employee he shared his role with were the only ones to be let go.

The judgment said he was given four weeks' notice and told WorkPac would seek to identify any reasonable alternative positions.

During that four-week notice period, WorkPac did not redeploy Mr Guinea and on July 31 2020 his employment was terminated.

WorkPac said Mr Guinea was dismissed by reason of redundancy, but he disagreed his dismissal was a genuine redundancy.

Adam Walkaden from the CFMMEU represented Mr Guinea.

A BMA employee at the Daunia mine. Picture: supplied

The commission heard the former truck driver, who is based in Tweed NSW, did not work his rostered shifts during the periods from May 6 to 12, 2020 and from May 20 to 26, 2020.

This was because he became concerned that he would be unable to get to work because of the border restrictions the Queensland government imposed on crossing the NSW/QLD border in response to COVID-19.

The judgment detailed how Mr Guinea believed because he was not an essential worker, he understood he could not cross the border during these periods.

Mr Guinea said on June 17, 2020, he along with the rest of the A crew in the pre-strip department, attended a meeting at the start of shift conducted by a superintendent at BHP.

Mr Guinea said the superintendent said words to the following effect: "I have crunched the numbers and there are going to be some lay-offs. Five people will have to go from each crew. It will only be labour hire people that will be put off."

Mr Guinea said he then asked a question about whether the workers that would be let go would be told of the decision before they finished their swing so they could at least take their gear with them.

The superintendent confirmed he would have that conversation with them before they left the site.

After Mr Guinea's employment with Workpac was terminated on July 28 2020, he was paid his normal wage during the period June 30, 2020 to July 28 2020, and on termination received a gross amount of $16,612.00.

The former CQ miner has not found any work since his dismissal and has not received any income.

He lives with his wife who works full-time and does not have dependents at home.

Mr Guinea said he thought the job with WorkPac at Daunia mine would see him through until retirement, and that he was planning on working for a few more years.

Daunia operations in Central Queensland.

The CFMMEU noted in its submission that only two employees of WorkPac were made redundant, and that the other employee was Mr Guinea's job share partner, which was "unusual" for a coal mine.

The CFMMEU also submitted to the hearing that just prior to notification of his termination, Mr Guinea had two separate exchanges with BMA superintendents.

The union said although these exchanges may seem innocuous, BMA had little tolerance for labour hire employees speaking up.

In handing down his decision, Commissioner Chris Simpson said he was unable to conclude Mr Guinea's job was no longer required to be performed by anyone because of changes in the operational requirements of WorkPac.

"I have also concluded that Workpac failed to consult with Mr Guinea as required by the 'consultation regarding major workplace change' clause in the Enterprise Agreement that applied to his employment," he said.

"The dismissal of Mr Guinea on the basis of redundancy in circumstances where it has not been shown that his job is no longer required to be performed, and where WorkPac has not consulted him about his termination as required is harsh, unjust and unreasonable."

Mr Guinea was awarded a payout based on an estimate of the wage he would have received had he not been dismissed.

