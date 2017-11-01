Former Test cricketer to speak at Long Lunch

GUEST SPEAKER: Nathan Hauritz will be the guest speaker at the Chamber Long Lunch in Hervey Bay later this month.

A FORMER Test cricketer will be the guest speaker at the Chamber Long Lunch set to be held later this month.

Nathan Hauritz has represented Australia in Tests, One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. As a junior, Hauritz played cricket with the Hervey Bay Cricket Association, representing Wide Bay at the Under 12 to Under 15 levels before captaining the Under 14 Queensland Development side that toured New Zealand in 1996.

It was in January 2016 when he finally retired from competitive cricket.

A charity auction and raffles will also be held on the night hosted by the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds from the charity auction will go towards Fraser Coast Mates, a local organisation which raises awareness and addresses mental health issues on the Fraser Coast.

The proceeds from the raffles support the Verena Fletcher Service Excellence Award, which was created as a legacy to local business woman Verena Fletcher, who died in 2015.

The award recognises service excellence on the Fraser Coast and provides educational opportunities for the recipient.

The Chamber Long Lunch will be held at Kingfisher Bay Resort, Fraser Island, on Friday, November 17, from 11.45am to 6pm.

Chamber Long Lunch

Ticket package

Canapes, entree, main course

Beer, wine and champagne

Entertainment

Private Charter Transfers

Ticket price

Chamber members: $110,

Non-members: $125

Table of 10: $1000

Ticket purchase