News

Former Test cricketer to speak at Long Lunch

GUEST SPEAKER: Nathan Hauritz will be the guest speaker at the Chamber Long Lunch in Hervey Bay later this month.
GUEST SPEAKER: Nathan Hauritz will be the guest speaker at the Chamber Long Lunch in Hervey Bay later this month. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

A FORMER Test cricketer will be the guest speaker at the Chamber Long Lunch set to be held later this month.

Nathan Hauritz has represented Australia in Tests, One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. As a junior, Hauritz played cricket with the Hervey Bay Cricket Association, representing Wide Bay at the Under 12 to Under 15 levels before captaining the Under 14 Queensland Development side that toured New Zealand in 1996.

It was in January 2016 when he finally retired from competitive cricket.

A charity auction and raffles will also be held on the night hosted by the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce.

<<FIND OUT WHAT EVENTS ARE ON THE FRASER COAST HERE>>

Proceeds from the charity auction will go towards Fraser Coast Mates, a local organisation which raises awareness and addresses mental health issues on the Fraser Coast.

The proceeds from the raffles support the Verena Fletcher Service Excellence Award, which was created as a legacy to local business woman Verena Fletcher, who died in 2015.

The award recognises service excellence on the Fraser Coast and provides educational opportunities for the recipient.

The Chamber Long Lunch will be held at Kingfisher Bay Resort, Fraser Island, on Friday, November 17, from 11.45am to 6pm.

Chamber Long Lunch

Ticket package

  • Canapes, entree, main course
  • Beer, wine and champagne
  • Entertainment
  • Private Charter Transfers

Ticket price

  • Chamber members: $110,
  • Non-members: $125
  • Table of 10: $1000

Ticket purchase

Related Items

Topics:  fcevents fcwhatson hervey bay chamber of commerce

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

What our leaders will do about high school drop-out rates

What our leaders will do about high school drop-out rates

Tell us what you think about how our pollies have responded to the Fair Go For Our Kids campaign.

UPDATE: Woman taken to hospital after being struck by car

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A woman has been struck by a vehicle in Hervey Bay.

YOUR SAY: Swooping magpies

Magpies are active during nesting season.

IT IS official - QLD endures the most magpie attacks in the country.

OPINION: How can you get a job if everyone wants experience?

JOB SEARCH: I too wondered how on earth I was supposed to become a journalist if every job ad I saw required a minimum of three years journalistic experience.

To me, the question was valid.

Local Partners