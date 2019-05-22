Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dylan Voller arrives at the Southport District Court today. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in New South Wales. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Dylan Voller arrives at the Southport District Court today. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in New South Wales. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Crime

Dylan Voller wanted over alleged armed robbery

by CRAIG DUNLOP
22nd May 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SELF styled youth justice campaigner Dylan Voller was allegedly involved in an armed robbery in regional New South Wales in January.

The Deniliquin Local Court issued a warrant for Voller's arrest earlier this month, the Murray River Police district said in a statement.

Voller, 21, is facing charges of robbery while being armed with an offensive weapon and shoplifting, stemming from two alleged incidents in Moama in January and March this year.

"If you see Mr Voller, do not approach him, but contact triple-0 immediately," the NSW police statement said.

Footage of Voller in a restraint chair and a spit hood prompted the Royal Commission into the protection and detention of children in the Northern Territory.

Voller on Monday night posted on Instagram that "I'm a dick head my life is f**ked …".

He was also due in the Southport District Court on Tuesday, where he was due to be sentenced for offending committed during so-called protests at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

crime dylan voller wanted youth justice

Top Stories

    Activists vow to continue fight against cashless card

    premium_icon Activists vow to continue fight against cashless card

    News Ms Wilkes now fears the card will be more widely rolled out across the Hinkler community and Australia.

    RENTAL RAGE: Drunk landlord threatens tenants with knife

    premium_icon RENTAL RAGE: Drunk landlord threatens tenants with knife

    Crime A second witness told police they heard 'I want my f**king money'

    Sand push underway at Hervey Bay beaches

    premium_icon Sand push underway at Hervey Bay beaches

    News Work is set to continue until the end of June.

    RODEO AND RIDES: It's almost showtime on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon RODEO AND RIDES: It's almost showtime on Fraser Coast

    News This year's winning entries will receive prize money.