Former dux Meg to headline night

DANCING BACK IN: Year 9 dance duo Alicia Pegg (left) and Briana Sutton will be making a return this year. contributed

REHEARSALS are underway for the 2019 Aldridge Night Out production being held on August 20 at the Brolga Theatre.

Principal Ross Higgins said they were excited to have former Aldridge Dux student and multi-talented musician Meg Burstow return as their special guest artist.

"Meg is skilled in a range of genres from classical to jazz to salsa," he said.

Ms Burstow holds a Bachelor of Music (Performance) with Distinction from the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University where she was the recipient of the Sid SJ Bromley Jazz Award for Outstanding Student (2017), the Victoria Chalmers Education Award (2014) and the Sir Samuel Griffith Scholarship.

"Her work as a composer and songwriter of jazz and pop fusion, blends harmonic complexity with catchy, appealing melodies and is the reflection of her personal style."

Meg will provide students with mentoring through multiple workshops in the lead up to the 2019 event.

"This will be an amazing opportunity for our young and upcoming musicians to learn from an experienced and successful composer, song writer and musician," Mr Higgins said.

Tickets for the 2019 Aldridge Night Out production are available from the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough or from C3 Student Services at Aldridge High, Boys Ave, Maryborough.

"Don't leave it last minute to buy your tickets and risk missing out on one of the most talked about local school productions of the year," Mr Higgins said.