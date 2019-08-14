Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DANCING BACK IN: Year 9 dance duo Alicia Pegg (left) and Briana Sutton will be making a return this year.
DANCING BACK IN: Year 9 dance duo Alicia Pegg (left) and Briana Sutton will be making a return this year. contributed
Whats On

Former dux Meg to headline night

Boni Holmes
by
14th Aug 2019 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

REHEARSALS are underway for the 2019 Aldridge Night Out production being held on August 20 at the Brolga Theatre.

Principal Ross Higgins said they were excited to have former Aldridge Dux student and multi-talented musician Meg Burstow return as their special guest artist.

"Meg is skilled in a range of genres from classical to jazz to salsa," he said.

Ms Burstow holds a Bachelor of Music (Performance) with Distinction from the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University where she was the recipient of the Sid SJ Bromley Jazz Award for Outstanding Student (2017), the Victoria Chalmers Education Award (2014) and the Sir Samuel Griffith Scholarship.

"Her work as a composer and songwriter of jazz and pop fusion, blends harmonic complexity with catchy, appealing melodies and is the reflection of her personal style."

Meg will provide students with mentoring through multiple workshops in the lead up to the 2019 event.

 

Former Aldridge High Duxstudent and multi-talented musician, Meg Burstow be special guest artist at the 2019 Aldridge Night Out production.
Former Aldridge High Duxstudent and multi-talented musician, Meg Burstow be special guest artist at the 2019 Aldridge Night Out production. contributed

"This will be an amazing opportunity for our young and upcoming musicians to learn from an experienced and successful composer, song writer and musician," Mr Higgins said.

Tickets for the 2019 Aldridge Night Out production are available from the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough or from C3 Student Services at Aldridge High, Boys Ave, Maryborough.

"Don't leave it last minute to buy your tickets and risk missing out on one of the most talked about local school productions of the year," Mr Higgins said.

More Stories

aldridge state high school brolga theatre and convention centre dux fcart fccommunity fcentertainment fcevent fcmaryborough fcschool fcwhatson production
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police execute drug raids across Howard region

    premium_icon Police execute drug raids across Howard region

    Crime The Chronicle contacted the Howard Police Station for further information.

    UPDATE: Power back on after cane truck crashes into pole

    premium_icon UPDATE: Power back on after cane truck crashes into pole

    Breaking Hundreds were left without power after the crash.

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Woman in sticky situation after dog rescue goes wrong

    premium_icon Woman in sticky situation after dog rescue goes wrong

    News The incident happened about 10.28am on Wednesday