Former employee shares fond memories of Walkers Ltd

A MAN who started at Walkers Ltd as a teenager in the 1940s has shared his memories of the business that was part of the backbone of Maryborough.



Maryborough's Ted Weber started at the business after leaving school in 1948.



He was hired as a message boy before becoming a fitter and welder and later a foreman.



Mr Weber worked at Walkers for more than 40 years and saw a lot of changes in his time.



"I went from the days when the buildings were made out of timber, progressed through to steel and became bigger shops and bigger workshops, more modern machinery," he said.



"I've seen the era of steam from the 1950s when I was an apprentice and the different methods they had of putting frames together."



Mr Weber said during his time the foreman's word was law as far as his workers were concerned.



"Tradesmen, you didn't get cheeky with them, otherwise you got a kick up the backside and a smack behind the ear, which you couldn't do today.



"But it certainly learnt us to keep our manners with our senior people."



Mr Weber said he had enjoyed his time working at Walkers.



"It was a great era for Maryborough in regards to Walkers Limited.



"It was an era that I probably was proud to be part of."



Maryborough's Peter Olds said he was pleased to hear the business was inducted into the Hall of Fame.



He did his apprenticeship at Walkers Limited, starting in 1945 as a 15-year-old.

