Former candidate for deputy mayor won't run this year

A likely contender for the deputy mayor won't be running this year.

Despite running in 2016 against Cr George Seymour, Cr Rolf Light told the Chronicle he would not be re-contesting the position this year, stating he was "very busy" with the disaster management and finance portfolios.

"The circumstances could change, but I'm not going to run at this stage," he said.

Cr Light reiterated the position was one where the deputy mayor and mayor needed to work together as a "very close working partnership", where they needed to be "going in the same direction".

"You don't see the President of the United States and the Vice President having different agendas; it's no difference to this," he said.

"They've got to be moving in the same direction, and have respect for each other. The person who stands needs to have the mayor's confidence and support."

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers - Councillor Rolf Light. Valerie Horton

A new candidate is voted in every year under the Fraser Coast Regional Council's policy.

When asked about the other contestants, Cr Light said he would let the chamber decide who would be deputy.

But he told the Chronicle he would encourage another candidate to run - former Maryborough MP for the LNP, Cr Anne Maddern.

"I would encourage Cr Anne Maddern to put her hand up...she would be an outstanding deputy; she has a good relationship that's needed for the role."

