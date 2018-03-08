Menu
Braden Whittaker as a Seagull.
Former Fraser Coast players ready to play

Matthew McInerney
8th Mar 2018 12:34 PM

FORMER Fraser Coast footballers will hit fields across New South Wales and Queensland for their first competition game of the season - and the next step in a pursuit of the NRL dream.

Hervey Bay Seagulls junior Braden Whittaker was named at fullback for Wynnum-Manly's Mal Meninga Cup team.

Former Hervey Bay Seagulls trio Dylan Quinn, Tuia Eliu and Hedi Kafoa have all been named for Western Mustangs' first-round game in the Hastings Deering Colts.

Joey Alberts will be forced to watch the action this weekend. He missed selection in CQ Capras' teams, and is dual-registered with Wallaroos - who don't start their season for another two weeks.

J'maine Hopgood continues his rise at Penrith Panthers, as the former Hervey Bay junior is named to start for the side's Jersey Flegg team.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
