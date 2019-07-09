Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court after an earlier appearance.
Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore Local Court after an earlier appearance. Northern Star
Crime

Former gynaecologist accused of sex offences to face trial

Liana Turner
by
9th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER Lismore gynaecologist is expected to face a trial on extensive allegations of sexual offences next month.

Glenn Allan Taylor, 64, was formally arraigned in Sydney in April on allegations relating to more than 30 women.

His matter has been back before the court for what's understood to have been arguments into legal issues.

The case returned to the Downing Centre District Court on Friday, July 5 and it was adjourned for a trial to begin on August 12.

The allegations, which include charged of aggravated indecent assault under authority and aggravated sexual assault under authority, date from 1993 to 2016.

The court has previously heard the trial could span up to six months.

More Stories

downing centre district court lismore crime northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    More than $18 million in disputed building payments returned

    premium_icon More than $18 million in disputed building payments returned

    Business More than $18.2 million in disputed payments has made its way into the pockets of unpaid building and construction workers in less than six months.

    GALLERY: Importance of history in Bay NAIDOC flag raising

    premium_icon GALLERY: Importance of history in Bay NAIDOC flag raising

    News "celebrations and events that are inclusive to all Australians"

    Even under asking price this home still tops Bay market

    premium_icon Even under asking price this home still tops Bay market

    News The home spent 269 days on the market before selling for $565,000

    CoalFest history celebrated as Howard set to host thousands

    premium_icon CoalFest history celebrated as Howard set to host thousands

    News On Saturday, July 20, from 8.30am, Bellert Park will come alive