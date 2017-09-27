Former Home and Away star coming to Fraser Coast

ALBUM LAUNCH: Interim will visit the Fraser Coast on their album launch tour.

FORMER Home and Away star Alec Snow will be on the Fraser Coast with his Sydney-based five-piece band Interim next month, as they tour the country launching their debut album Escapism.

Snow, 25, played Matt Page on Home and Away and was just 15 years old when they formed Interim in Year 10, and had finally had time to release an album this year.

"We self-recorded, produced and released two EPs before feeling ready to create an album," he said.

"But Escapism is our debut album, and we've never really fully developed our own core sound until this point."

Snow said the journey of being in a band from such a young age taught him how to sing.

"I went from a teenager who couldn't sing and through a few hundred gigs and a thousand rehearsals have come to developed my voice to where it is now," he said.

"There's been a long love for 50s and 60s soul and rock n' roll that's been with me from a very young age throughout my childhood.

"When the rest of the band is pushing it sometimes into a heavier place, that's when I'm most wanting to and push it from a soul perspective vocally, in the phrasing and harmonies and everything."

Snow said the entire band was excited to visit Hervey Bay, which is one of the last on the album launch tour.

"I've been (to Hervey Bay) a couple of times and Jock our bassist has as well," he said.

"It's got super chill vibes, nice people and nice weather.

"I'm looking forward to getting out of the Sydney bustle, plus I think the organiser is taking us out on the water the next day and I can't think of something better than that for the morning after.

Recorded at Airlock Studios in Brisbane over an intensive fortnight around Christmas 2016, the album has been slowly revealed via a series of well-received singles released monthly since January, and was released in entirety on September 8.

You can catch Interim at the Marcus' Legacy Colour Run being held at Maryborough Showgrounds on October 14, from 11am to 8pm.

Visit interimband.com for more information.