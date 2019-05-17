Former ice addict had weapons for 'aesthetics'

ILLEGAL: A man caught with a machete, flick knife and knuckle dusters told the court he had them for aesthetic reasons.

A FORMER ice addict has fronted court after being found with a machete, knuckle dusters and a flick knife in public.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Anthony Francis Briggs-Griffiths was only interested in the aesthetics of the weapons and had no plans to use them.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris said his 21-year-old client accepted he shouldn't have carried the weapons in public.

"The knuckle dusters in particular Your Honour were a special unique item with little rings that blend together, and the flick knife was also unique," Mr Morris said.

Mr Morris told the court on Thursday that Briggs-Griffiths suffered from drug-induced psychosis, caused by heavy use of methamphetamine.

"He barely remembers that period of his life and those matters terrify him and riddle him with remorse and guilt," Mr Morris said.

"He is reliving it through the court system."

The court heard Briggs-Griffiths spent more than two months in Maryborough Correctional Centre for unrelated offences, which allowed him to dry out.

Mr Morris said his client now took anti-psychotic medication and was in a "far better headspace than last year".

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge convicted and sentenced Briggs-Griffiths to 15 months' probation.