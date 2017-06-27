Former jobseeker Shane lands dream job after six-months

SHANE Falkenberg was sending out resume after resume for six months after his contract ended in November.



It was frustrating at times but his persistence paid off and the 21-year-old managed to secure employment as a support worker.



Getting to work with young kids is a dream come true for the Hervey Bay resident, who got the job shortly after doing a story with the Fraser Coast Chronicle about his struggles.



"It's going really, really good - I'm enjoying the style of work," Mr Falkenberg said.



"Having a job has taken a lot of stress off my shoulders as being 21, you have a car and things to pay for."



Though he secured his position through an online application, his biggest tip is making contacts.



"I was applying for so many jobs, and just getting a rejection or no reply at all.



"Every day I was sending resumes.



"A lot of it is about who you know."

