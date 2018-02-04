Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Former Kookaburra praises local players

Matthew McInerney
by

FORMER Kookaburra Nathan Eglington was blown away by the commitment shown by local players at a series of Granville Hockey Club clinics on Saturday.

Driving rain could have affected numbers and the effectiveness of the lessons, but the 136-game gold medal-winning midfielder said all sessions from the eight-year-olds in the morning to the senior players in the afternoon, could not have run better.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"They're attentive, engaged, and you could see with some easy demonstration and explanation of basic skills that in the space of 90 minutes you could see genuine improvement," Eglington said.

"That's what you're after in these coaching clinics.

"Some of them are club entry level, others have played for their state.

"You've got various ability, but standing in the rain for 90 minutes, they were keen and willing to learn. There was genuine ability out there."

Hockey clinic at the Maryborough hockey fields - Nathan and Lisa Eglington.
Hockey clinic at the Maryborough hockey fields - Nathan and Lisa Eglington. Alistair Brightman

Eglington and wife Lisa (nee Pamenter), the latter of whom grew up in Maryborough and is a Granville junior, indicated they could return for more clinics in future.

"I've done coaching at Tweed with local kids down there for a couple of months but this is the first clinic we've done since moving back," he said.

Lisa praised the players' commitment.

" You generally get (good numbers) for things like this as they don't happen often, but moreso the concentration and will everyone showed," she said.

"Each group, there was so much commitment. They were listening, there's a lot of talent out there which is really pleasing."

Related Items

Topics:  fcsport hockey nathan eglington

Fraser Coast Chronicle
SCHOOL PHONE BAN: LNP looks at banning mobiles from schools

SCHOOL PHONE BAN: LNP looks at banning mobiles from schools

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington wants to explore the possibility of banning the use of mobile phones during school hours.

premium_icon Built in India, fixed in Queensland - for $100m

An NGR unit on the first day of service

Fixing them will cost ratepayers $100 million.

AFL Wide Bay Lightning Carnival

AFL Wide Bay Lightning Carnival - Bombers v Hinterland Blues. Ashleigh Gould (Bombers).

Action from a very wet AFL Wide Bay Women's Lightning Carnival at Port City Park in...

Lisa Eglington returns to the east coast

Hockey clinic at the Maryborough hockey fields - Lisa Eglington.

Lisa Eglington (nee Pamenter) grew up in Maryborough.

Local Partners

Players to make history in debut

THESE Buccaneers will not be afraid to attack when they need to

Sidecar state title cancelled

Maryborough Speedway - Queensland Solo Titles - sidecar - Les Tighe and Steve Foreman.

The decision was made early Friday morning.

‘Scary’: What has Aussie divers spooked?

Melissa Wu poses for a portrait after the Australian Diving Team for the Commonwealth Games was announced at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, Sydney, Australia, 04 February 2018. Photo by Brianne Makin

Aussie divers cautious about competing under lights