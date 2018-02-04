Former Kookaburra praises local players

FORMER Kookaburra Nathan Eglington was blown away by the commitment shown by local players at a series of Granville Hockey Club clinics on Saturday.

Driving rain could have affected numbers and the effectiveness of the lessons, but the 136-game gold medal-winning midfielder said all sessions from the eight-year-olds in the morning to the senior players in the afternoon, could not have run better.

"They're attentive, engaged, and you could see with some easy demonstration and explanation of basic skills that in the space of 90 minutes you could see genuine improvement," Eglington said.

"That's what you're after in these coaching clinics.

"Some of them are club entry level, others have played for their state.

"You've got various ability, but standing in the rain for 90 minutes, they were keen and willing to learn. There was genuine ability out there."

Hockey clinic at the Maryborough hockey fields - Nathan and Lisa Eglington. Alistair Brightman

Eglington and wife Lisa (nee Pamenter), the latter of whom grew up in Maryborough and is a Granville junior, indicated they could return for more clinics in future.

"I've done coaching at Tweed with local kids down there for a couple of months but this is the first clinic we've done since moving back," he said.

Lisa praised the players' commitment.

" You generally get (good numbers) for things like this as they don't happen often, but moreso the concentration and will everyone showed," she said.

"Each group, there was so much commitment. They were listening, there's a lot of talent out there which is really pleasing."