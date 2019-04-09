Broncos lacking discipline, respect

ANTHONY Seibold needs to lay down the law to his battling Broncos to improve their discipline after a second suspension to a key middle forward, Queensland Origin stalwart Billy Moore says.

Tevita Pangai Jnr and Matt Lodge have both been suspended for two weeks for late hits involving opposing playmakers Cooper Cronk and Cameron Munster in an opening four weeks from which Brisbane have managed one win.

The Pangai suspension came on the same weekend that Broncos coach Seibold and CEO Paul White elected not to suspend James Roberts when he broke the club's policy forbidding alcohol consumption while injured.

Aside from issues relating solely to Roberts's efforts to avoid alcohol, the decision risks creating a messy precedent if other Broncos are disciplined in future for drinking when injured.

Moore said the Broncos forwards needed to impose physical pressure on opposing playmakers but could do it within the rules instead of being "stupid''.

"Pangai's suspension is going to hurt because he is one the Broncos' premium middles,'' Moore said.

Pangai’s hit on Cronk has also harmed Brisbane. Image: Phil Hillyard

"Those two need to set a tone for what the others are doing. You can be tough and uncompromising but in the modern game you can't be stupid. Suspensions will kill you.

"What Lodge did (tackling the leg of Munster when he was kicking in round 1) … what Pangai did with his shot on Cronk, late and in the back, that's not toughness.

"It's time for Seibold to talk to them about how they show their toughness without them sitting on the sideline. When we (North Sydney in the 1990s) were playing Cliff Lyons, we were told to put him on the ground every chance we could, legally. But you couldn't be a thug.''

The Broncos' lenient treatment of Roberts came on the same day in which the players were criticised by former captain Gorden Tallis as having not enough respect for the club's history.

The decision to stick by Roberts has met with criticism. Image: AAP/David Clark

"They won nothing. They walk around the town like they own the place,'' Tallis said.

"That's not the club I played for. There were winners there (in the 1990s and early 2000s).''

Moore said 19-year-old Broncos forwards Payne Haas and David Fifita still have it all to prove, resuming again on Thursday night against Wests Tigers.

"Every has talked him (Haas) up and I want to see what they get for that huge contract,'' he said.

"He came up against David Klemmer last year and Klemmer shortened him up. You need to show your wares against the toughest packs like the Storm and the Knights.

Still a teenager, Haas is under intense pressure to live up to others’ expectations. Image: AAP Image/Darren England

"David Fifita is the X-Factor and the jury is still out on him and Haas. I'd hope Fifita would push Alex Glenn onto the bench but Glenn is holding his own at the moment.

"If Haas is as good as everyone said he should be able to push (Joe) Ofahengaue out of the starting 13.''

Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough said on Sunday improvement must start in defence against the Tigers, who showed their heart for a grind in a one-point loss to Penrith last weekend.

"The forwards are lacking in consistency, all match long. Their tackling was terrible against the Roosters - they need to make more effort,'' Moore said.