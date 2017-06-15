Former Mary Delicious building now has a new business

Jenny Elliot, proprietor of Something from Mary Gift Gallery, has moved to a new location where Mary Delicious once operated from.

A NEW business has opened in the building that formerly housed Mary Delicious.

Something from Mary Gift Gallery once operated out of Maryborough's Engineers Arms Hotel, but proprietor Jenny Elliot said she had been looking for a new location and she felt the building that once provided a location for one of the city's most iconic businesses was the perfect spot.

Located in Kent St, the store has been transformed into a treasure trove of handcrafted arts, crafts, gifts and souvenirs of the Heritage City.

The displays include a stand devoted to Duncan Chapman, the Maryborough man who was first ashore at Gallipoli, giving tourists and locals the chance to own a souvenir in his memory.

There are also port of Maryborough mugs that commemorate the city's time as the biggest port in Queensland.

"Everything in here is local and handmade," Ms Elliot said.

She also sold books by several local authors, including former Chronicle editor Nancy Bates and Fraser Coast councillor George Seymour.

Ms Elliot said about 40 local artists and contributors were helping to stock her shop.

"I'm creating a little economy, because generally arts and crafters put their heart and soul into creating these products and everyone dreams of having their own shop front.

"But it's not a reality because of rents and time commitment.

"So what I've done is created an affordable retail space for all our artists and crafters to showcase their products, so I take commission, that's how I pay the rent, so obviously the more I sell, the more commission I make.

"They then earn some money and then they can then they can go and spend that money locally and buy more things to create more things.

"So I'm creating this little circular economy."