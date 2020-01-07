Former Maryborough Indoor Hockey player stars in NSW

RUGGED DEFENCE: Former Maryborough and Australian representative indoor hockey player Trudi Pedersen played for Queensland at the 2020 Open Women Indoor Championship at Wollongong, NSW. Picture: Click In Focus

RUGGED DEFENCE: Former Maryborough and Australian representative indoor hockey player Trudi Pedersen played for Queensland at the 2020 Open Women Indoor Championship at Wollongong, NSW. Picture: Click In Focus

INDOOR HOCKEY: Former Australian and current Queensland Indoor Hockey representative Trudi Pedersen played for the Maroons at the 2020 Open Women Indoor Championship.

Flying in from Arlon, Belgium, Pedersen had little time to acclimatise to the hot conditions waiting for her at Wollongong.

“Adjusting to the climate was a big thing and difficult at first,” Pedersen said.

Playing in her usual role of defender, she helped to steer Queensland to a 4-1 win against South Australia in its first game.

There were several green and yellow cards handed out for both teams’ players, including Pedersen.

Queensland drew with Victoria 4-all but was given a touch up by New South Wales, 9-nil.

They lost to NSW Blue 3-1 in the first quarterfinal but rallied to beat Tasmania 7-nil in the semi-final.

In the final playoff for fifth and sixth position, Queensland drew with ACT 3-all and finished in the higher spot overall.

“It has been mixed results for the Queensland team and it's a developing team that will get better,” Pedersen said.

The former Wallaroos and now Arlon Hockey Club player is contracted until June this year and considering returning to Australia afterwards.

Despite the team’s overall finish at the championships she saw a great future for Maryborough Indoor Hockey players striving for the Maroon jersey.

“It’s definitely one of the strongest indoor hockey centres in Queensland and there is so much junior talent coming with a good range of coaches to support them,” she said.

“With the new surface there, it will help out the players.”