Former Maryborough nurse shares decades of memories

LOOKING at Maryborough Hospital triggers nostalgic memories in Lex Tudman.



The Fraser Coast health facility turns 130 later this month and Mrs Tudman has been a major part of it for more than a third of its existence.



She started her nursing training there in 1956 as a teenager and went on to help save countless lives.



"It was a four-year training program and I was 17 when I started," Mrs Tudman said.



"All us nurses lived in a nurses headquarters and I remember having a big swimming pool there.



"The training was military type; there were situations you had to stand up and sit down for, and you had to be places at certain time.



"It was very strict."



In 1961, Mrs Tudman became a mother. Typically that would have put an end to her career but instead the Maryborough legend started a new trend.



"In those days, when you were married and had a baby, that was it," she said.



"Mothers who worked were looked down upon.



"But they were short of nurses and I got permission from the board to keep working."



And so, she became the first nurse in Queensland to never leave out of a trainee program after having a child.



Mrs Tudman worked at the hospital when it was the biggest one on the Fraser Coast and through her long term career, she saw the facility transform.



She recalls numerous "huge" wards filled with patients including a maternity ward, constantly operating surgical theatres and an ICU.



"We would get practically all the patients from the region," she said.



"One year there was a bus roll-over on Fraser Island and we had a stream of emergency crews bringing people in."



Sections of the hospital began getting closed down in the 1990s.



Maryborough residents including Mrs Tudman heavily protested against these closures.



Having entered politics by then, she actually got kicked out of the Labour Party temporarily for her rebellious attitude.



"We had people standing in front of the ICU ward so equipment couldn't be taken out," she said.



"We marched and did everything we could to stop it."



Maryborough Hospital's milestone birthday will be celebrated with a family fun day.



It will take place on hospital grounds on Walker St and the neighbouring museum from 10am-2pm on May 20.

