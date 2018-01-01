Former Maryborough student forges career in filmmaking

Filmmaker Lara Del Arte from Sydney but grew up in Maryborough.

SHE was a young girl who caught the acting bug from a school musical and now decades later, Lara Del Arte directs her own films that are shown worldwide.

The former Maryborough student turned her passion for storytelling into a career that has taken her to different parts of the globe.

Her latest work, a short film called Apricot, has been nominated for Flickerfest and will screen on the ABC this year.

Shot in Wollongong, Apricot is about a young girl whose world is turned upside down when grandmother moves in with her family.

Initially aspiring to be in front of the camera, Ms Del Arte - who was formerly known as Lara Hemming - flew to Los Angeles at age 24 to try her luck at an acting career.

It was on the set of a reality television show that a "cameraman did not show up” that she discovered that maybe being behind the lens was more for her.

Once back in Australia, she enrolled in film school and began a journey to master the art.

"I started writing short films and filming them and the bug really bit,” she said.

"I realised that's where my natural talent was.”

She has now directed 19 commercials, seven short films, and worked on some of Australia's most popular reality shows including The X Factor.

Now based in Sydney, Ms Del Arte has family still living in Maryborough and she returned to the Heritage City over the Christmas break.

Advice for aspiring filmmakers

Ms Del Arte says thanks to online resources and websites like Youtube, she believes now is "a good time to want to be a filmmaker.”

"Youtube is full of filmmaking tips; you can learn to your heart's content,” she said.

"Cameras are now so cheap and produce great images.

"It's all about learning from your mistakes.”

With credits including director, cinematographer, camera operator editor, she suggests having a number of skills to offer employers.

"I was told to be a good director, be a good editor first, so I did editing for quite a while.

"The way the industry is going, they want more multi-skilled people rather that having just one skill.”