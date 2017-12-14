Menu
Former masseuse charged; police appeal for victims

Inge Hansen
by

A MAN who worked as a masseuse at the Fraser Coast for more than a decade has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape.

The man appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court on Thursday. He was refused bail and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on March 1, 2018.

Superintendent Tony Fleming said police will allege more than 10 victims were involved.

The man is understood to have worked as a sole operator and as an employee of massage and chiropractic business in the Hervey Bay and Maryborough area between 2000 and 2012 and in the wider Brisbane area between 2012 and 2016.

Police will allege from 2005 was running a remedial massage service in Hervey Bay.

It will also be alleged engaged in behaviour which "exceeded what you'd normally expect in a remedial massage".

Detectives are appealing for public assistance to identify any further potential victims and employees of the man.

Supt Fleming said the man was known to police in the past however alleged victims chose not to take further action.

Detectives have appealed for more information, particularly from 2005 to 2012, when he is believed to have run his business in Hervey Bay.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

