The now former mayor Chris Loft arrives at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court with his lawyer Angelo Vernados at his first court appearance in January.

The now former mayor Chris Loft arrives at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court with his lawyer Angelo Vernados at his first court appearance in January. Alistair Brightman

SACKED mayor Chris Loft's criminal charges have once again been mentioned in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

His lawyer Angelo Venardos appeared by phone on Thursday.

He asked for six weeks to consider the information.

Mr Loft is charged with two counts of misconduct in a public office, disclosure of official secrets, wilfully disclosing information and computer hacking.

The case will return to court on April 19.