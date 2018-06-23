Former mayoral candidate rules out run in Div 10 by-election

There can be a tendency to look at the past through rose coloured glasses and exaggerate the greatness of those who have gone before - especially political leaders.

HE WAS pegged as the dark horse in the mayoral by-election, but Tony Pantlin won't be seen on any corflute signs for Division 10.

The Fraser Coast developer told the Chronicle he won't be contesting the upcoming by-election.

Tony Pantlin plans to run for Fraser Coast Mayor in the next by-election in May. Inge Hansen

Mr Pantlin finished third in the mayoral by-election with 8,822 votes - about 14.69 per cent of the total vote.

Speculation of his candidacy for Division 10 has been building since George Seymour was elected the Fraser Coast's new mayor last month.

But Mr Pantlin said he ran for mayor to make a "point of difference" in the council.

"If I was elected a councillor, I'd just be a bum on a seat and I'm not sure if I'd be able to achieve the changes I would have like to see take place in the two-year time frame," Mr Pantlin said.

"I'm not doing it for money or for ego."

While campaigning for mayor, Mr Pantlin controversially proposed sacrificing $63,000 of his mayoral salary on training councillors in an effort to bring stability to the region.

One of his major policies involved attracting "non-job hungry people" to the region to help grow the economy and create jobs without putting extra strain on the job market in the Fraser Coast.

However, Mr Pantlin didn't rule out another run in the upcoming Local Government elections in 2020.

"My objectives are to make a difference on the Fraser Coast and improve the region's living standards," Mr Pantlin said.

"The next general election will be like a changing of the guard, so we can expect a lot of change within the council."

An map from the Electoral Commission of Queensland detailing division 10 of the Fraser Coast. Contributed

George Seymour, the former Division 10 councillor, was elected the Fraser Coast's new mayor in a landslide victory in May.

Under Local Government law, another by-election for his division must be held within 12 weeks if there is a vacancy in the council.

Currently, five candidates have been confirmed in the upcoming by-election, including Paul Forst, Phil Truscott, Lachlan Cosgrove, Zane O'Keefe and Richard Mott.

Only one candidate lives in the actual division, with the others scattered in various locations across Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Division 10 residents go back to the polls on July 21.