Former mayoral candidate won't rule out tilt at Division 10

WHEN George Seymour put his hand up to run for Division 10 at the last election, he ran unopposed.



But having vacated his councillor position after successfully running for mayor in last weekend's by-election, his former division is likely to be hotly contested.



With retiree Richard Mott already putting up his hand, Tony Pantlin, who ran against Cr Seymour in the mayoral by-election, would not rule out a tilt at Division 10.



He said he was taking some time to relax after the election and would likely make a decision next week.



Fellow mayoral candidate Greg Schmidt said he would not contest the vacant division.



A spokeswoman from the Queensland Electoral Commission said an official announcement of the result of the mayoral by-election was expected next week.



A date for the Division 10 by-election will be announced shortly after and must be held within the next three months.



There is speculation on potential candidates who may contest the upcoming by-election.



There has been speculation that mayoral candidates Jannean Dean and David Dalgleish may contest the Division 10 seat, while former Fraser Coast Deputy Mayor Robert Garland, who was ousted from Division 8 by Denis Chapman in the last election, said at this point he would not run.



The Chronicle was unable to contact Ms Dean or Mr Dalgleish.

