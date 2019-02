COME INSIDE: Former Maryborough man Matthew Backer in a scene from Playschool. He is about to hit the road, performing in live shows.

COME INSIDE: Former Maryborough man Matthew Backer in a scene from Playschool. He is about to hit the road, performing in live shows. Contributed

MATTHEW Backer is taking the show on the road.

The former Maryborough man will be part of Play School's live shows, which will tour throughout Victoria, New South Wales, Canberra and Queensland.

Backer joined the cast of the iconic children's show in 2017 and this will be his second year performing in the live shows.

He said he enjoyed interacting with the children who loved the show.

"It's great to see kids in person, reacting in real time,” Backer said.

"Usually I'm in the studio just talking to a camera.”

Last year's live shows were fun and exciting, he said.

"It's super tiring but in the best possible way,” Backer said.

With his nephews enjoying the show at home, he said it was a thrill for them to watch "Uncle Matt” on television.

"It's come at a good time in my life,” he said.

"I grew up on it, now my nephews are watching it.”

Shows will start in Victoria on March 9.

For all Queensland dates, head to www.kidspromotions.com.au.