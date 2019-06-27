Menu
Maryborough's Matt Backer with some of the budding young artists on Play School Art Time.
Former M'boro man to host new Play School show

27th Jun 2019
FORMER Maryborough man Matthew Backer will be one of the hosts of a Play School spin-off series, set to be screened on ABC KIDS next month.

Play School Art Time is set in an art studio, giving kids the chance to get creative.

Backer will be joined by Zindzi Okenyo in bringing the series to life.

Backer said he was "chuffed" to be hosting the spin-off and "still super duper proud to be part of Play School."

"It's a television show that's full of amazing talents in front of and behind the camera and jam-packed with fun, laughter, creativity, silliness and diversity," he said.

The show will include everything from watercolours to robot sculptures.

ABC's Head of children's production Libbie Doherty said an exciting chapter was coming up for the show, which had been enjoyed by children for more than 50 years.

"This year we're extending the Play School brand by producing unique digital content to amplify the Play School philosophy," she said.

"We've identified key areas of focus and have collaborated with specialists to create a series of one-off Play School specials."

The first of the specials will be launched during NAIDOC week and will be called Acknowledgement of Country.

It will see the introduction of a new toy, Kiya, an Aboriginal female doll. It will be screen on ABC KIDS on July 8.

