Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Former minister’s lavish country estate up for sale

by Michael Madigan
4th Jun 2020 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Former Queensland National Party identity and one time Local Government Minister Di McCauley and husband Ian are putting their impressive Kilcoy property on the market.

"Valinor Park" is a sprawling 204 hectare country estate in the stunning Mount Kilcoy Valley just ten minutes drive from Kilcoy and only one hour from the Sunshine Coast.

The McCauleys are well known Queenslanders who have made significant contributions to the state, investing in the mining industry and enjoying considerable success in the racing industry as well.

 

Former National Party MP Di McCauley’s sprawling country estate near Kilcoy is up for sale.
Former National Party MP Di McCauley’s sprawling country estate near Kilcoy is up for sale.

McCauley, 74 today, was born in Wondai, studied at The University of Queensland and entered state politics in 1985 as the Member for Callide before becoming Local Government Minister in 1996 and retired from politics in 1998.

 

The property covers 204 hectares. Image: Ray White.
The property covers 204 hectares. Image: Ray White.

 

 

Inside the Kilcoy property
Inside the Kilcoy property

 

The couple's impressive property, "Belmont House" was designed by Kelly Gray of Sparc Architect and built with both family life and entertaining in mind but is also well established as a grazing property.

 

 

The McCauley’s sprawling Kilcoy property.
The McCauley’s sprawling Kilcoy property.

It includes a guest wing which can be easily sectioned off from the rest of the house to give guests privacy or when not being used.

 

The outlook from the pool isn’t all that bad. Image: Ray White.
The outlook from the pool isn’t all that bad. Image: Ray White.

 

 

 

Former National Party Minister Di McCauley. Picture: Stacey/Ann/McCrohon
Former National Party Minister Di McCauley. Picture: Stacey/Ann/McCrohon

 

Originally published as Former minister's lavish country estate up for sale

The McCauley property features a guest wing to the house.
The McCauley property features a guest wing to the house.

More Stories

nationals politicians politics real estate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’We need you’: Wife’s desperate plea to missing man

        premium_icon ’We need you’: Wife’s desperate plea to missing man

        News The wife of a newly-wedded Hervey Bay man has made a desperate plea for information about his whereabouts, after police scaled back a week-long search.

        New plan to save M’boro archway and development

        premium_icon New plan to save M’boro archway and development

        News His greatest fear is that the archway could fall and injure or kill someone

        NOW HIRING: Hospitality Jobs on offer

        premium_icon NOW HIRING: Hospitality Jobs on offer

        News One Fraser Coast cafe is looking for a number of new staff to join their team

        Fury over Inskip campsite bungle

        premium_icon Fury over Inskip campsite bungle

        News Residents slam State Government for mixed messages