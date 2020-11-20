FORMER Labor MP and KPMG partner Mike Kaiser has been appointed acting Director-General for the Department of Resources, effective from January 2021 for three months.

A merit-based selection process will follow.

Mike Kaiser, Partner at KPMG.

The former Labor MP and State Secretary has worked with the state government on Queensland's economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed to not know who Mr Kaiser was earlier this year at a press conference when a journalist mispronounced his name.

Considered to be a key Labor strategist, Mr Kaiser was also former premier Anna Bligh's chief of staff.

Mike Kaiser (l) with then Premier Peter Beattie (r) at a press conference in 2000.

John Lee has been appointed acting Director-General for Tourism, Innovation and Sport.

The Courier-Mail earlier today revealed Newgate Communications partner Mr Lee, who is a respected sports administrator, was tipped to become the Director-General for Tourism and Sport, with the position later confirmed.

Former Deputy Police Commissioner Bob Gee, who has been heading the youth justice department since last year, will head the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries from early next year.

Bob Gee, will head the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries from early next year. Picture: NCA NewWire / Dan Peled

Former Under Treasurer Frankie Carroll will continue in his role as Director-General for the Department of Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water.

Dave Stewart will remain as the Department of Premier and Cabinet's Director-General while Rachel Hunter will remain as the Under Treasurer.

Originally published as Former MP, KPMG boss bags senior government role