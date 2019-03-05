Ex-NAB staffer hands herself in over alleged $40m fraud

A SENIOR executive at the National Australia Bank this morning flew to Sydney from her home in Melbourne to hand herself into a police station for questioning over an alleged $40 million fraud surrounding the bank.

Former chief of staff to former NAB boss Andrew Thorburn Rosemary Rogers walked into Surry Hills police station around 11am and was arrested after voluntarily flying in from the suburb of Williamstown, where she lives.

Ms Rogers left the bank in December 2017 after being confronted with evidence she allegedly signed off on inflated payments to a contractor.

Rosemary Rogers … Former chief of staff to ex-NAB boss Andrew Thorburn



She had worked closely with Mr Thorburn and knew his family.

There is no suggestion that Mr Thorburn was aware of the alleged fraud.

Ms Rogers' arrest comes days after British-born Helen Rosamond, 43, a former chief executive to Sydney-based human resources firm Human Group, was arrested and charged with more than 50 bribery and corruption offences connected to the alleged fraud.

Ms Rogers has not yet been charged.

Helen Rosamond at the North Sydney offices of Human Group.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Financial Crimes Squad established Strike Force Napthali last month to probe allegations of corrupt commissions being paid for contracts with a financial institution valued at more than $40 million and carried out over five years.

The relationship between Ms Rosamond and Rosemary Rogers is at the centre of the investigation.

Rosemary Rogers Williamstown home.

Strike Force Napthali detectives arrested Rosamond, who lives in a $4.5 million three storey home in Potts Point with her husband and son, six, on Friday morning.

Investigators are probing allegations Ms Rogers swindled $500,000 from the bank to fund a luxury resort holiday for herself and others, among other claims.

The alleged conduct is said to have been carried out between 2013 and 2017, while the relationship between Human Group and NAB dates back 12 years with contracts worth $118 million.

Former NAB CEO Andrew Thorburn. Picture: Stuart McEvoy