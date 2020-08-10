Former navy man in the running for awards glory

Hervey Bay Legacy chairman Bob Schultz, Naval Association of Australia Fraser Coast Sub-Branch president Peter McDermott and legatee Barry Toohill were all smiles after the Naval Association of Australia Fraser Coast Sub-Branch donated $1000 to Hervey Bay Legacy. Mr McDermott is in the running a top community award.

SUPPORTING navy veterans has put a Fraser Coast man in the running for a top community award.

Peter McDermott has been nominated for the Community Hero Award as part of this year’s Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

Mr McDermott is the founding president of the Fraser Coast Sub-Section of the Naval Association of Australia.

Vice president Ross Wiseman nominated Mr McDermott.

In his award submission, Mr Wiseman said Mr McDermott was passionate about supporting naval veterans.

“Peter is passionate to ensure his veteran members, with the support of members of the wider community, participate in commemoration of significant events in the history of the Royal Australian Navy, as well as organising an ongoing variety of bonding and of social events for navy veterans,” Mr Wiseman said.

Operation Rimau Service - (L) Hugh McBroom, Peter McDermott, Jeff Jarvis, Ted Sorensen, John Holmes, Geoff Harper and Belinda McBroom.

“He has also provided a range of support for the local Naval Cadet Training unit, TS KRAIT.

“In addition to his duties as president, Peter is equally passionate about the care and wellbeing of the growing number of former navy veterans, and their families, who have chosen to retire on the Fraser Coast.”

Mr Wiseman said Mr McDermott had established a small team to visit veterans and their families, at home and in hospital.

“He has recognised the pressing need to assist the widows of former members of the Australian Defence Force, and has expanded the services of his team to cater for their needs,” he said.

“He regularly devotes more than 20 volunteer hours per week to welfare and advocacy for compensation and health needs, all of which is on top of his duties as president.”

Nominations for the achievement awards are still open.