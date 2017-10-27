Former NRL legends headed to Hervey Bay next month

The sponsors, organisers and players can't wait for Legends of League to come to Hervey Bay.

The sponsors, organisers and players can't wait for Legends of League to come to Hervey Bay. Carlie Walker

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

RUGBY league legends from the Fraser Coast will take on some of the biggest names in the game next month at Stafford Park.



The Legends of League game was greatly anticipated last year and this year is expected to be no different with Nathan Blacklock, David Shillington, Ben Hannant and Ashley Harrison just some of the players expected to line up against the Fraser Coast players.



Former Maryborough Wallaroos coach and Queensland Origin player Colin Scott has also been named in the side.



Local rivals the Hervey Bay Seagulls and Maryborough Wallaroos will come together, with past legends of both sides to take on the former NRL players.



Organiser Troy Byers said there was a massive turnout to the event last year despite wet conditions and he was anticipating it would be even bigger this year.



"It definitely will be, it's great for the community," he said.



The Fraser Coast Regional Council has also been involved in organising the event, with councillor Denis Chapman on hand for the launch yesterday.



The Legends of League match will be held on November 25 from 7pm.

