Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Water Sports

Former Olympian denied bail over alleged $210m cocaine plot

22nd Jan 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

World champion kayaker and Olympic silver medallist Nathan Baggaley has been denied bail for a second time following his alleged involvement in a botched plan to import $210 million worth of cocaine with his brother.

Baggaley's bail application was dismissed in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday after proceedings held in a closed court.

Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.
Australian Nathan Baggaley in action at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games.

Baggaley is accused of buying a $100,000 boat his brother and another man allegedly used to collect almost 600kg of cocaine from a larger vessel off the northern NSW coast in 2018.

More Stories

Show More
canoeing cocaine nathan baggaley olympics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRES: Artist uses creativity to help out wildlife

        premium_icon BUSHFIRES: Artist uses creativity to help out wildlife

        News Koalas have been one of the creatures most impacted by the bushfires

        ROLLING COVERAGE: First council meeting of the year underway

        premium_icon ROLLING COVERAGE: First council meeting of the year underway

        Council News The first council meeting of the year is underway.

        ‘No evidence’: RSL club hits back after special meeting

        premium_icon ‘No evidence’: RSL club hits back after special meeting

        News The RSL said 98 people registered their attendance at the meeting

        Five cute pets looking for a new home

        premium_icon Five cute pets looking for a new home

        Pets & Animals Hervey Bay Animal Refuge are working hard for pet adoption