Former Origin stars headline golf day

GUEST: Dave Shillington will be one of two former Origins stars at the charity golf day.

GUEST: Dave Shillington will be one of two former Origins stars at the charity golf day. Warren Lynam

LEAGUE: Two former State of Origin stars will headline an upcoming Men of League Foundation function.

David Shillington and Matt Ballin will be the special guests at the Fraser Coast Committee's charity golf day on Sunday, August 12.

Shillington played 215 NRL games for the Roosters, Canberra and Gold Coast Titans and 10 State of Origin games, and is now Men of League's state manager. Ballin played 220 NRL games for Manly and Wests Tigers, and played one game for Queensland in 2010.

Phone Kev Embrey on 0427 250 545 by August 4 to reserve your team. The cost is $200 per team (three-person ambrose).