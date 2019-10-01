Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Former Patel patient calls for Pennington protest

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
1st Oct 2019 2:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPPORT is growing for sacked Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service chief executive Adrian Pennington.

Patient advocate Beryl Crosby called for a protest to be held tomorrow in an emotional Facebook post.

Mrs Crosby rose to prominence after speaking out as a former patient of Jayant Patel.

Her post reads:

"No confidence in the Wide Bay Hospital board.

"They have sacked our CEO Adrian Pennington.

"The CEO has done so much for our hospital and improved so many services since he has been here.

"He was even awarded the CEO of the year.

"I am outraged, and we need to rally to get him back.

"The health minister Steven Miles is sitting on his hands here, he oversees the hospital boards. "Surely there should have been some mediation offered at least.

"I have rang the minister's office and please if you agree that this is wrong could you ring too and tell them that you disagree with this decision. 07 30356100.

"In conjunction with others in the community we will hold a rally of protest.

"4pm Thursday afternoon in the park across the road from Bundaberg Hospital.

"Please come along and show your support."

Mr Pennington's contract was terminated with immediate effect yesterday.

adrian pennington beryl crosby bundaberg hospital dr death jayant patel protest rally wbhhs wide bay
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Too dangerous': Sports Precinct intersection causing chaos

    premium_icon 'Too dangerous': Sports Precinct intersection causing chaos

    News Councillor Darren Everard said he knew traffic was an issue out at the precinct

    Colourful day out for Fraser Coast orchid lovers

    premium_icon Colourful day out for Fraser Coast orchid lovers

    News Ms McKenna said she loved the annual event

    Mum took 50 pain pills before getting behind wheel

    premium_icon Mum took 50 pain pills before getting behind wheel

    News The 25-year-old appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

    Dumb dingo decisions not worth social media cred

    premium_icon Dumb dingo decisions not worth social media cred

    Opinion Treat dingoes with respect or pay the price