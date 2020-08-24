Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former prime minister John Howard has suffered a medical episode. Photo: Travis Anderson
Former prime minister John Howard has suffered a medical episode. Photo: Travis Anderson
News

Former PM John Howard in hospital

by Shoba Rao, Maria Bervanakis
24th Aug 2020 2:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Former prime minister John Howard has been sent to hospital, Sky News reports.

The 81-year-old is said to be "fine'' and the health issue is not believed to be COVID-related.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance after visiting a local GP.

He told Sky News he is in hospital but is "fine" and downplayed any serious health concerns.

Mr Howard told Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell there is no cause for alarm after he confirmed the incident.

His office has confirmed he is undergoing tests as a precautionary measure.

Mr Howard had two stents inserted in 2015 after a suffering a heart scare.

At the time, his spokesman said he did not suffer a heart attack, but had blockages in the arteries.

MORE TO COME

Originally published as Former PM John Howard in hospital

More Stories

editors picks emergency former prime minister john howard prime minister

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOOTAGE: Extraordinary scenes from Mt Walsh rescue

        Premium Content FOOTAGE: Extraordinary scenes from Mt Walsh rescue

        News EYE witness footage has been released detailing the rescue of a woman from Mt Walsh after she fell from a lookout.

        Human-dingo conflict the focus of bold new uni study

        Premium Content Human-dingo conflict the focus of bold new uni study

        Environment People can apply to take on the project

        How $500k Brolga boost will bring top shows to Maryborough

        Premium Content How $500k Brolga boost will bring top shows to Maryborough

        Council News ‘Heart and soul’ of Heritage City to get valuable upgrade

        LIVESTREAMING: 25 matches to watch live right here

        Premium Content LIVESTREAMING: 25 matches to watch live right here

        Sport Another packed 25-match livestreaming sport schedule this week