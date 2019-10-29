Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arrest Court
Arrest Court
News

Former school association executive charged with fraud

by Kay Dibben
29th Oct 2019 3:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE former executive manager of Presbyterian and Methodist Schools Association has been charged with fraud for allegedly downloading confidential school data.

Rick Hiley appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today, making his first court appearance on the fraud charge.

Hiley, 43, an accountant from The Gap, is charged with dishonestly obtaining computer data records from Somerville House Foundation, on May 26, 2017.

Hiley is alleged to have downloaded more than 10,000 files of private data while employed as business manager at Somerville House in July, 2017.

Former Presbyterian and Methodist Schools Association executive manager, Rick Hiley. Picture: John Gass
Former Presbyterian and Methodist Schools Association executive manager, Rick Hiley. Picture: John Gass

The downloaded data allegedly included personal details of some of the state's wealthiest donors and most prominent identities, including the State Governor Paul de Jersey.

Other data allegedly related to business leaders, multi-millionaire benefactors, lawyers, doctors and charity workers.

In June, 2017, the alleged download of confidential information was disclosed to Somerville House Foundation, whose members include the Governor.

An investigation conducted by Somerville House Council uncovered a series of bizarre text messages between Hiley and a high-ranking police officer and church elder.

The texts related to a "covert" rendezvous to do "Eddie the Eagle" in a nude men's spa at a notorious Korean bathhouse in Woolloongabba.

Hiley was later appointed the executive manager of PMSA, the body that governs four elite private Queensland schools, Somerville House, Brisbane Boys' College, Clayfield College and Sunshine Coast Grammar School.

He was on $350,000 a year before he resigned.

Hiley, who was represented by a lawyer, was granted bail and the case was adjourned until November 18. He was not required to enter a plea.

crime editors picks education fraud presbyterian and methodist schools association somerville house foundation

Top Stories

    Court collapse linked to previous murder trial

    premium_icon Court collapse linked to previous murder trial

    Education Julie Connor has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder since witnessing William Kelvin Fox murder his ex-wife Patricia Atkinson near Gympie in August 1996.

    HALLOWEEN: 91 places on the Fraser Coast to trick-or-treat

    premium_icon HALLOWEEN: 91 places on the Fraser Coast to trick-or-treat

    News Bust out the costumes and prepare for a Spooktacular night.

    Fully furnished Esplanade unit up for rent

    premium_icon Fully furnished Esplanade unit up for rent

    News This fully furnished Esplanade unit is available for rent right now for $290 per...

    Fraser Coast motor tourism revved up after Torque Fest

    premium_icon Fraser Coast motor tourism revved up after Torque Fest

    Motor Sports The inaugural Torque Fest had rev head buzzing as more than 300 cars gathered at...