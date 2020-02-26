Former porn star defends weight loss snap

Jenna Jameson posted a 'long awaited' update on her 40kg weight loss journey but the former adult star was forced to shut down trolls.

Jenna Jameson has hit back trolls who claimed the former porn star abuses alcohol after posting a "long awaited" update on her keto journey.

Jenna, who has been documenting her weight loss journey on Instagram, recently took to her page to share an honest and uplifting post on her progress.

The 45-year-old showed off her figure in a black, form-fitting dress after she announced last month that she was planning on getting "back on track" on the keto diet, following a 40kg weight gain.

Former porn star, Jenna Jameson, 45, posted this ‘long awaited’ update on her 40kg weight loss journey but it was met with some criticism. Picture: Instagram/ jennacantlose

"I am losing slowly. I'm now 14 lbs (6.3kg) down but I've been fluctuating," Jameson began the post.

"I think hormones are playing a huge part. I'm still breastfeeding and recently got my period back after 3 years. So I feel up and down, hot flashes galore and in need of all things salty.

"Moral of the story, give yourself grace, it's a marathon not a sprint! Love you guys #ketoweightloss".

The mother-of-three embarked on a keto diet in March 2018 following the birth of her daughter Batel Lu.

She took a break from Keto but has since returned after gaining 40kg. So far she has lost 6kg.

The former adult film star - who joined the industry at just 18, and went on to create her own adult film business worth $US30 million ($A45 million) - received a mix of criticism and praise in response to her update.

"You've got this, just keep moving forward and don't pay any attention to those that make comments to bring you down or think they know you. We should all be encouraging each other!" one fan wrote.

Others commended her for being a "fantastic mom, inspirational figure and successful business woman".

However, not all the nearly 1000 comments were positive with one person reminding her of her former substance abuse.

"You'll lose more weight faster if you stay away from alcohol, which turns to sugar," a fan commented, to which Jenna responded, "I've been sober for over 4 years, bro."

The model and actress has publicly battled a prescription medication and alcohol addiction.

Another had ordered Jenna to "stop" breastfeeding her two-year-old daughter, for which she also hit back, saying: "It's time for you to mind your own t**s".

She said weight loss shouldn’t be a ‘sprint’ but rather a ‘marathon’.

Jameson has been at the forefront of championing the benefits of the keto diet, which she started in March 2018 following the birth of her daughter Batel Lu in April 2017.

In the 18 months since Batel Lu's arrival, Jameson embarked on a health and weight loss campaign, posting before and after photographs showing her week by week progress.

She went on to lose more than 30kg through healthy eating, yoga and other exercises, but in December last year, Jenna revealed she was returning to keto after gaining 20 pounds (40kg)

"Confession. I've gained 20 pounds. Ugh. I decided to take a break from #keto and live my best carby life," she wrote on social media at the time.

A month later, she showed off her flattering figure in a Baywatch-inspired red swimsuit with her recent post explaining she is slowly achieving her goals.