Former Rebels bikie arrested over alleged drug supply

A former Rebels bikie has been arrested amid major drug supply allegations, by the same police squad that busted his little brother three weeks ago.

Police raided the Emu Plains home of Matthew Rymer, 35, on Tuesday claiming he supplied the drug ice that was found in a Penrith home in February.

Detectives also arrested his brother Chris Rymer, 29 at his home in Sackville on June 20.

Chris Rymer is also a former Rebels bikie.

Matthew Rymer was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Emu Plains. Picture: NSW Police

The brothers were both ­arrested by officers in Strike Force Pavasovic which was established by Strike Force Raptor to investigate the activities of criminal networks.

Both brothers were charged with drug supply along with numerous other charges.

Matthew did not apply for bail when he ­appeared in Penrith Local Court on Wednesday, where the case was adjourned to September 6.

It comes as another major crackdown revealed by police, unrelated to the Rymer brothers, yielded an astounding cache of weapons, including sub-machine guns, and cash.

A major crackdown uncovered $2.75 million in cash at a home in Waterloo in May.

Drugs were also seized.

Two semiautomatic pistols were found.

As well as a revolver.

Police raided a Waterloo storage unit in May and ­discovered 15 firearms, including two semiautomatic pistols, five sub-machine guns, two revolvers ammunition, a silencer an astonishing $2.75 million cash.

Police also seized 1.15kg of cocaine, 1.1kg of methamphetamine and 26 litres of the drug GBL.

On Tuesday officers stopped a vehicle in Cecil Hills and served a firearms prohibition order on a 29-year-old man before searching a home in Elizabeth Hills where they allegedly found guns, drugs and cash. The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with 21 offences.