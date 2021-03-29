Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former First Officer of the Captain Creek Fire Brigade John Massurit.
Former First Officer of the Captain Creek Fire Brigade John Massurit.
Crime

Former firey appears in court over alleged stolen property

Geordi Offord
29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Captain Creek Rural Fire Brigade member accused of being found with stolen brigade property had his matter mentioned in court on Friday.

The deregistered brigade's former first officer, John David Massurit, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of suspected stolen property.

He did not appear in the courtroom, but was represented by his lawyer.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Massurit's lawyer told the court he had approached the prosecution with two witnesses who could help verify why Massurit was in possession of, what police allege is stolen, property.

The matter was adjourned to be mentioned again on April 9.

More stories

Ex rural firey allegedly found with stolen brigade property

Former rural firey has matter mentioned in court

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        Premium Content ‘Not the Bauple I remember’: Councillor shares his concerns

        News The Bauple of today is not the Bauple Councillor Denis Chapman remembers growing up.

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

        Premium Content Debutantes celebrate big night in Maryborough

        News St Mary’s Debutante Ball was held at Maryborough City Hall on Saturday

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

        Premium Content Police issue warning after car break-ins increase

        News People are being reminded to lock and secure their vehicles

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
        Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        Premium Content Items stolen from Fraser Coast storage facility

        News Police are investigating a break and enter at Howard that happened between March 19...

        • 29th Mar 2021 5:00 AM