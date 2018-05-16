Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FACING ACCUSATION: Former Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill will appear in court next month charged with animal cruelty.
FACING ACCUSATION: Former Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill will appear in court next month charged with animal cruelty. JOY BUTLER
News

Ray Revill charged over alleged kangaroo killing

Annie Perets
by
16th May 2018 7:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary manager Ray Revill will appear in court next month for allegedly killing a baby kangaroo.

He has been charged with one count of animal cruelty over the incident which was allegedly captured on CCTV.

A Biosecurity Queensland spokesman confirmed to the Chronicle that the former sanctuary employee had been formally charged.

Mr Revill was sent a notice this week notifying him of the upcoming court appearance.

The charge falls under the Animal Care and Protection Act 2001.

The relevant section states that a person should not kill an animal in a way that's inhumane, causes it not to die quickly, or causes it to die in unreasonable pain.

If convicted, Mr Revill could be sentenced to three years in jail.

The Biosecurity Queensland spokesman did not comment on the type of evidence that will be presented in court.

Mr Revill will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 27.

The Chronicle contacted Mr Revill's lawyer for comment, but did not receive a response before print deadline.

fccourt fccrime fraser coast ray revill
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Firefighters called after faulty light raises alarm

    Firefighters called after faulty light raises alarm

    Breaking A fluorescent light was seen to be producing flames inside the Hervey Bay business.

    Early season whale spotted by fishing guide

    Early season whale spotted by fishing guide

    Offbeat A Bryde's whale had Andrew Chorley's full attention.

    Saunders backs Labor mayor in controversial speech

    premium_icon Saunders backs Labor mayor in controversial speech

    Politics Mr Saunders spoke in parliament on Tuesday

    Bring your baby to no-judgment bootcamp

    Bring your baby to no-judgment bootcamp

    News Behind the scenes of a Fraser Coast mum and bubs fitness class

    Local Partners