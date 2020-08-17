Menu
TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer
Former Tannum Sands beauty queen stars on the Bachelor

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
A FORMER Tannum Sands woman is one of 25 ladies in the race for Locky Gilbert's heart on the latest season of the Bachelor.

Charley Bond, 25, has thrown her rose in the ring appearing on Network Ten's popular reality show.

TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer
When Ms Bond appeared on the red carpet she immediately recognised Locky from Network Ten's other reality show Survivor.

"I'm Charley, I'm 25 and I'm from Brisbane," she said.

"I can be funny, and loud and just have a good time.

"And I also love my eyebrows."

 

Miss Country Girl Australia contestant Charley Bond. Photo Tom Huntley / The Observer
It's not the first time the now blonde bombshell has appeared in the spotlight, with the reality star first appearing in articles of The Observer for sport, school and Miss Country Girl.

The 25 year old used to regularly play soccer and football in Central Queensland and was a top contender in the 2011 Miss Country Girl competition, placing third at the event.

She also attended Tannum Sands State High School.

Ms Bond now lives in Brisbane and is a PE Teacher.

